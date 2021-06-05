For sale in Urlingford - peace and calm in spacious Meadowville home

Meadowville arrives to the market as a most impressive three-bedroom detached family residence.

This property offers bright, spacious and light filled accommodation throughout.

Situated on approximately 0.4 acres of manicured gardens, this fine property is located just 50 metres from Urlingford’s Main Street, bringing a wealth of amenities to the doorstep.

The homeliness is apparent once you step into the bright and airy hallway. Finished with solid timber flooring the hallway also has a coved ceiling. The hot press located here while there is a cloakroom located beside the front door.

The living room has solid timber flooring and a welcoming ornate open fireplace with cast iron inset and granite hearth.



Warm kitchen

The property has a bright, warm kitchen with a selection of floor and eye level units. With an integrated oven, grill, hob and dishwasher there is also a fitted stove. The kitchen has a sliding door which leads to a south-facing sun trap patio.

Next to the kitchen is the utility room, which has additional fitted storage and whb. Home to the usual plumbing for washer/dryer, the oil boiler is located here.

An open passageway leads to the dining room. Drawing an abundance of natural light but retaining a sense of separation, it has solid timber flooring and coved ceiling.

Flooring from the dining room continues on to the sitting room. A dual aspect room, the French doors open on to a sun-soaked patio. There is a marble open fireplace with cast iron inset and granite hearth.

The property’s first bedroom is a double room (3.48m x 3.34m). Fitted with carpet, it has built-in wardrobes. The second bedroom (3.48m x 3.04m) is also a double room, fitted with carpet and built-in wardrobes.

The third bedroom is a large double room. It features two sets of built-in wardrobes, including a vanity space.



The property’s main bathroom is tastefully tiled from floor to ceiling. It is fitted with a classic white whb and wc and full length fitted bath. Featuring a built-in shower with Mira power shower, the attic can be accessed from here.

Outside the property has cast iron gates with beautifully paved driveway which leads to the front door. There is ample parking for a large family.

Dream Home

The garden has a mix of mature trees, lawn garden, natural hedging and landscaping, making this a dream home for discerning gardener. Also included is a pond with natural stone surround.

To the rear there is a mix of lawn and low maintenance paved patio areas with high hedging at the rear boundary to ensure privacy.

Meadowville provides easy access to the M8 Motorway, which is less than a five minute drive away and links Dublin and Cork. Kilkenny City is a 25 minute drive away.

This beautiful property offers the perfect balance of town and country. Viewing is highly advised and by appointment only. Further information is available from DNG Ella Dunphy, 9 Ormonde Street, tel 056-7786000 or email ella@dngelladunphy.com

Meadowville

Togher Road

Urlingford

Co Kilkenny

E41 F5D5

Guide Price €260,000

BER D1