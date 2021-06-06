Plenty of potential for Kilkenny househunters

A family home boasting charm and character throughout, Damascus is just five minutes from Kilkenny City.

This six-bed detached home with a beautiful mature rear garden benefits from a selection of outbuildings, garden shed and detached garage.

Offering generous accommodation with an abundance of natural light throughout, the property offers great potential to those seeking a large family home in a rural setting on the outskirts of the city.

Set on beautiful grounds with mature apples trees the property has a garage, shed and other outbuildings.



The ground floor accommodation opens from a front porch into the centrally located entrance hallway which has doors leading to the sitting and living room. The living room features timber-clad walls and ceiling. A family sized reception room, a Stanley solid fuel stove is located here. The room also has built-in storage.

The kitchen/dining room is bright, with a large window drawing abundance of natural light. Featuring the usual plumbing for washing machine, etc it leads to a back hallway, a link room to w/c and utility - a flat roof extended room to rear of main house. From here, double doors open into a sun trap patio.



The ground floor is also home to a large sitting room which has been converted into a ground floor bedroom. There is also a modern wet room, which is tastefully tiled floor to ceiling. It is fitted with a classic white w/c, whb. and power shower.

On the first floor a solid timber stairs leads to two landings at front and rear. A skylight has been fitted to draw in additional light. There are six bedrooms, all double in size. There are also two bathrooms, both with fill-length fitted baths, and a w/c.

Viewing is by appointment only through sole agent DNG Ella Dunphy, 9 Ormonde Street, tel 056-7786000 or email ella@dngelladunphy.com

Damascus

Bonnettstown

Kilkenny

R95HN79

Guide Price: €325,000

BER Rating: F