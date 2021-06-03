Garda appeal for information on man wearing 'black and luminous running shoes'

The suspect was seen in the Melville Heights area at 5.50am

Mary Cody

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Garda appeal for information on man wearning 'black and luminous running shoes'

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating an incident where a man was seen attempting to gain access to a car in Melville Heights.

The man who was wearing all black and luminous running shoes was seen trying to open a car door at 5.50am Thursday morning (3rd). The man then fled in the direction of the Ring Road.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.