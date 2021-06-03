Garda appeal for information on man wearing 'black and luminous running shoes'
The suspect was seen in the Melville Heights area at 5.50am
Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating an incident where a man was seen attempting to gain access to a car in Melville Heights.
The man who was wearing all black and luminous running shoes was seen trying to open a car door at 5.50am Thursday morning (3rd). The man then fled in the direction of the Ring Road.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.
