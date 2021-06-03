Date revealed for when Kilkenny Leaving Cert students will get their results

The Leaving Certificate results for 2021 are set to be sent directly to candidates through the Candidate Self Service Portal on Friday, September 3.

In any subject where a candidate sits the examination and opts to receive Accredited Grades, they will be credited with the better of the two results.

Candidates’ results will be transferred to the CAO to facilitate progression to higher education.

The written examinations begin on Wednesday, June 9 and will run until June 29. Students had the choice to opt to sit the examination or seek an accredited grade, or both, in each of their subjects.

Minister for Education Norma Foley TD said: “I am pleased to be able to announce that the State Examinations Commission expects that Leaving Certificate results will be provided to students on Friday, September 3. Students will receive their results directly on the Candidate Self Service Portal, where they registered their options for examinations or accredited grades, or both.

“Students’ results will combine their best results of examinations and accredited grades, where they chose both options.

“The usual helplines and supports will be in place for students on results day and beyond. I will be in contact with schools asking them to ensure that guidance support is available to students at this time.

“I would like to take this opportunity once again to stress how important it is that students taking the examinations continue to follow the public health advice and limit their contacts as the examinations approach and during the examination period.

“I wish all Leaving Certificate students taking the written examinations well, in their final preparations this week," she stated.