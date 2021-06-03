Kilkenny Leader Partnership launches rural bike scheme

A new countywide network of cycle hire hubs, will open up Kilkenny’s most historic and scenic areas for visitors to explore at their own pace on two wheels this summer.

There are six different hire centres - at Inistioge, Thomastown, Windgap, Graignamanagh, Callan and Castlecomer – each one offering a choice of standard and electric bikes for full or half-day hire and a selection of stunning routes to appeal to cyclists of all ages, abilities and interests.

These six hubs will supply all necessary equipment, including helmets and high-vis vests, and recommend loop routes which begin and end at their locations and take in Kilkenny’s most beautiful countryside and notable attractions.

Visitors can book their bike and plan their adventure directly from:

Instioge: Cois Abhann Community Centre (Sandra Cullen, 086 308 6996)

Thomastown: The Tower House B&B (Trish Hennessey, 085 101 2754)

Windgap: Lakeside Shop and Tea Rooms (Brian O’Rourke, 051 626944)

Callan: Steppes Bar (Alice Kelly, 085 154 2775)

Castlecomer: The Parlour (Majella Dempsey, 083 822 0601)

Graignamanagh: Waterside Guest House (Brian Roberts, 059 972 4246)

Full details of all loop routes and hub facilities can be found at trailkilkenny.ie

This is a pilot project from Kilkenny LEADER Partnership for Summer 2021. For more information please contact Mary Deevy at marydeevy@hotmail.com