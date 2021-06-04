Prison sentence for abusing Kilkenny County Council staff

A man who attended Kilkenny County Council offices and verbally abused staff was sentenced to two months in prison.

William Harty, Killaloe, Kilmanagh was convicted of the public order offence at Kilkenny County Council offices at John's Green in Kilkenny City on June 23, 2020.

Sergeant Morgan O’Connor said that on the date in question the defendant had attended at the offices and was verbally abusive to staff. The court heard that he was homeless at the time and was looking for further accommodation.

Sgt O’Connor outlined to the court that at the time the defendant was suspected of damaging a house, belonging to the council, and was homeless due to damage that had been caused to his home.

The defendant has 63 previous convictions and is currently serving a five-year prison sentence for endangerment and criminal damage at his family home at Killaloe which was imposed at Kilkenny Circuit Court last year.

Solicitor Chris Hogan said that his client’s house was damaged and that he was subsequently convicted of criminal damage and added that the conviction is under appeal.

Judge Geraldine Carthy convicted the defendant of engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour under section 6 of The Public Order Act and sentenced him to two months in prison.