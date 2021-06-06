Kilkenny’s emerging artists showcase exciting new work

Three Kilkenny artists will take part in what promises to be a ground-breaking and unique degree exhibition at the Crawford College of Art and Design in Cork.

Rachel Guilfoyle, Sarah Kelly and Mary Whitty are graduates of the Fine Art and Contemporary Applied art programmes at Crawford College.

“Subject to Change” refers, in a slightly whimsical way, to the nature of the production and presentation of our show,” the trio said.

The artists explain that the work has been produced and undeniably influenced by a period of global crisis and change, when nothing feels fixed or certain.

“It’s also been an exciting time for the production of artwork as new challenges and circumstances have, for many of us, caused the work to take unforetold directions. This has, for some of us, manifested as a change in subject, for some a change in medium or practice.

“During a time of flux we are excited to present work which feels new and ground-breaking, and to emerge into a world in which unpredicted challenges and surprising opportunities have become par for the course.”

The work be available to view online at crawford.cit.ie and will be open to the public between June 11 and 15.

Mary Whitty studies Contemporary Applied Art. Her degree show contains unique prints, sculptural work and ceramics. She studied Art at Ormonde College of Further Education prior to attending Crawford, as did Sarah Kelly.

“My work is an exploration of plants and fungi through copper, ink and porcelain,” said Mary. “By learning about symbiotic relationships, we have an opportunity to improve our own connections within our own lives.”

Sarah Kelly is a student of Fine Art and explores bodies and representation through the medium of film, sculpture and costume.

‘The skin is both a literal and symbolic barrier between the internal and external,” she said. “My costumes are a whimsical but personal exploration of this relationship. We are both a part of and apart from the worlds of others; effected and effecting.”

Rachel Guilfoyle studied Fine Art and her photographic work captures her native town or Urlingford.

“My photographic work reflects the economic states of rural town Urlingford, Kilkenny,” she said. “My approach is a photo documentary style showing the towns changes due to economic growth and downturns.

“This photographic series works as a microcosm of the development of modern Ireland in the early part of the 21st Century.”

Subject to Change will open to the public from June 11 to 15 from 11am to 7pm at Crawford College of Art and Design. It will also be available online at crawford.cit.ie/

online-degree-shows and Instagram: @stc_ccad2021