Editorial: Summer receives a hero’s welcome in Kilkenny

There’s nothing quite like the welcome reserved for one particular visitor who has absent for far too long — the summer!

It’s hard to beat a bit of sunshine to improve everyone’s mood. When the T-shirt and shorts weather arrives, it puts smile on people’s faces and lets us all forget about whatever else is going on, if even for a moment.

At the weekend, paddling pools were dug out of sheds, last year’s Factor 50 was pulled from the press and charcoal flew off shop shelves onto grills the length and breadth of Kilkenny.

It was hard not to find a reason to get outside to soak up much-needed Vitamin D. There will be rain in store soon — that’s as sure as night follows day — but we’ll enjoy it while we can and look forward to the next spell.

The good weather also meant that silage season is truly under way, and many of our local roads are substantially busier now than they were a month ago. All road users — be they pedestrians cyclists, cars, and those operating farm machinery — need to bear in mind that there is more traffic now than we have been used to lately. Be mindful of other road users and let’s aim for a safe summer on Kilkenny’s roads.

STAYING AT OUR BEST

Scenes from large urban areas — in particular Dublin — of streets totally awash with litter on Monday morning were appalling.

Thankfully, this type of disgraceful activity was not in evidence here to anything like the same extent. We are not without problem areas but there’s no doubt, Kilkenny’s reputation for cleanliness is well deserved. That’s thanks to the hard work of the council and voluntary groups, but also testament to the decent community spirit of the vast majority of people in Kilkenny.

On a note of caution, the last Bank Holiday Weekend coupled with the good weather did see a spate of litter and some bottle bank areas became quite untidy. Let’s hope this weekend doesn’t see a repeat of that.