Kilkenny public urged not 'to let complacency set in regarding Covid-19'

As society continues to re-open, people are being asked to stick to the public health guidelines and not allow complacency to set in regarding Covid-19.

That is the joint message ahead of the June Bank Holiday Weekend from the HSE, Gardai and Kilkenny County Council.

In thanking everyone for their efforts over the last 15 months, the Principal Response Agencies are reminding the public across the South East that increased social mixing can still cause people to become infected with the virus and to pass it on to others.

The HSE, gardai and the respective Local Authorities are urging continued adherence to the applicable public health measures and for people to keep practicing “the basics” in COVID-19 prevention.

As public health regulations continue to be reduced and activity begins to normalise, local gardaí are reminding the public of the ongoing public health guidelines, which include not to gather in large groups, maintain social distancing and wearing of face coverings in crowded public spaces.