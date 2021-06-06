Work by Kilkenny film-maker in the running for IFTA

The latest work by a Kilkenny film-maker is in the running for a national award.

It was celebration time for Dave Minogue after his film, Poster Boys was put forward for an IFTA.

Poster Boys tells the story of Al Clancy, who goes on a cross country road trip with his nephew Karl in an attempt to save his job as a Poster Boy.

The feel-good comedy road trip experience has a lot of heart while showing off the beauty of the Irish countryside and the quirks of Irish towns. The film portrays an initially strained but eventually affectionate relationship between Al Clancy (Trevor O’Connell) and his nephew Karl and was influenced by Dave’s relationship with his own nephew, Ryan Minogue-Lee, who plays Karl.

Writer/director Dave Minogue, co-producer Eoghan McKenna, Cast Trevor O’Connell, Ryan Minogue-Lee, Amy Hughes, Aoife Spratt recently took part in an online discussion in the lead up to this year’s IFTA Awards show. These discussions allow audiences to engage with the cast and crew behind the films in the 2021 Best Film Category. To watch see www.ifta.ie

Poster Boys will be released in cinemas this summer by Kaleidoscope Films