Two arrested on suspicion of drug driving in Kilkenny

Mandatory garda checkpoints are in place on roads across Kilkenny this bank holiday weekend and drivers are being urged to slow down and never drive while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Divisional Traffic Inspector, Paul Donohoe said that there have been 11 checkpoints on Kilkenny roads in the past 24 hours and that there are several more planned over the long weekend.

"We are asking people to watch their speed and to never drive after alcohol or any intoxicant," he said.

Two people were arrested yesterday in Castlecomer and Freshford on suspicion of drug driving.

New attitudinal research by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) has found that a quarter of drivers surveyed agreed that there were times when they may have been over the drink driving limit when driving the morning after a night out.

The Driver Attitudes & Behaviour Survey found that overall, 9% of motorists admit to consuming alcohol before driving in the past twelve months, with the figure higher amongst men (12%) than women (5%). The figures were published ahead of the June Bank Holiday Weekend as An Garda Síochána, the RSA and the Medical Bureau of Road Safety appeal to all road users not to drink and drive.