Kilkenny Youth Theatre create a theatre event to celebrate Cruinniú na nÓg

Looking back on 2020 members of Kilkenny Youth Theatre create a theatre event to mark their year.

20 young people, capture the year, by presenting 20 creative activities and sharing them within 20 social media posts on June 12 to celebrate Cruinniú na nÓg - young people’s creativity.

Hindsight is 20:20

Barnstorm’s youth theatre is bringing its action-packed year to an end for Cruinniú na nÓg with a presentation of ideas influenced by this weird and peculiar year. All four groups continued their activities throughout the pandemic and it’s resulting lockdowns and school closures.

The challenges of remotely working through Zoom were taken on board and facilitators Anna Galligan and Orla McGovern along with the members explored and created a new way of working through theatre and drama. New skills were learnt, new levels of persistence, resilience and plain old stubbornness were developed. Zoom fatigue was present but members fought back with their usual flair of commitment and humour.

“I have been genuinely touched by the brilliance of these young people. Their commitment to the youth theatre and each other was second to none during a time, I know, was difficult. Zoom is not the same as meeting up with friends and it is tough if you have spent all day at school on-line. And then for them to show such humour and playfulness during this project”, says Anna Galligan, Barnstorm’s Participation and Education Director.

“I really hope people enjoy the results. As always, they are a genuine joy to work with. And thank you to Kilkenny County Council and Creative Ireland for their support.”

Kilkenny Youth Theatre consists of four groups, 48 young people aged 10-18 years, who meet weekly to take part in drama and theatre workshops. At this time of year all groups would usually be showing off their skills through theatre performances, but for the second year running it was not to be.

Instead, the members captured their youth theatre year through a series of activities influenced by working remotely and how they felt about the lockdowns. ‘2020’ consists of wacky and ingenious presentations of poetry, story, scenes, and monologues, all created by the young people. Keep an eye on a social media platform near you! Celebrate young peoples’ creativity by giving them a 'thumbs up’!

‘2020’ will run on June 12 for Cruinniú na nÓg throughout the day across various social media platforms including /barnstormtheatrecompany @BarnstormTC barnstormtheatre

‘2020’ is made possible with support from Creative Ireland and Kilkenny County Council.