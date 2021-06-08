‘Welcome funding boost for local sports projects’ –Kilkenny TD

Two sports projects in Carlow-Kilkenny that work with people with disabilities, people who are educationally disadvantaged and from disadvantaged communities are to receive a welcome cash injection under the latest round of Dormant Account Funding, Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan has confirmed.

Announced today by Sports Ireland, Deputy Phelan said the investment will increase participation in sport and physical activity in local communities across the region by providing funding to help establish the new Kilkenny Watersports Initiative and support Bagenalstown Sports & Physical Hub.

The Kilkenny Watersports Initiative is a new project that will develop a water-based activity hub along the River Nore, while the Bagenalstown Sports & Physical Hub is an existing community collective that operates under the auspices of Carlow Sports Partnership, providing information, support and advice on a wide range of sports and physical activities to make it easier for people in disadvantaged areas to get involved and engage in a more active and healthier lifestyle.

Deputy Phelan said the funding allocation be a hugely welcome boost in supporting the development and implementation of programmes and interventions to ensure access to sport and physical activities for many groups in the region:

“It’s great to see this investment in the enhancement of the urban outdoor environment and empowering of community leaders to deliver projects and programmes at a community level. Restrictions have been really difficult for so many people, particularly for people with a disability and for older adults. The past year has refocused our attention on the enormous importance of outdoor sports facilities and the benefits of sport and physical activity on our mental and physical wellbeing. Supporting and developing the Kilkenny Watersports Initiative is also great for tourism in the region, with local hospitality providers also likely to benefit from increased footfall from outdoor pursuits enthusiasts.”