Kilkenny arts lovers set to be wowed by boundary-dissolving programme at VISUAL

VISUAL Carlow reopened earlier this monthwith a playful, subversive, thought-provoking, boundary-dissolving summer Season.

Woman in the Machine, co-created by VISUAL and Carlow Arts Festival - takes over VISUAL, the behemoth former Braun factory, and digital platforms, features 50 original arts projects and the work of hundreds of artists.

It will unfold through film, exhibitions, sound works, light installations, digital native events, a 360 virtual exhibition space, performances, talks and community engagement projects.

From Friday 4 June and all summer, visit the Woman In The Machine exhibition at VISUAL including all commissioned works. Engage with Architecture around the perimeter fence of the Braun site. See www.womaninthemachine .com for further details.

Woman in the Machine is part of Carlow Arts Festival 2021, VISUAL Carlow’s Summer Programme and presented as part of Brightening Air | Coiscéim Coiligh, a nationwide, ten day season of arts experiences brought to you by the Arts Council Ireland. To see the full Brightening Air / Coiscéim Coiligh programme, visit www.brighteningair.com

The Braun Archive, as part of Woman in the Machine, will be in place at VISUAL all summer. Acknowledging the importance of the former Braun factory in Carlow town, and alongside the creative re-imagination of the building for Woman in the Machine in June, VISUAL and Carlow Arts Festival have undertaken to document and record this important building and site.

VISUAL is opening this project up to the public and would love to hear the recollections of people who worked at Braun over the years. If you have stories or memorabilia from your time working at Braun, you are invited to come and share them. You can bring materials such as photographs, documents, or artefacts to donate to the archive on Thursdays throughout the summer months. Copies can be made if you would like to keep the originals. You can also drop in to visit the archive any day during our opening hours.

The material gathered will be retained by Carlow Library as a permanent archive of Braun in Carlow. The archive exhibition presents historical drawings, photographs and documents collated as part of a research project led by Emma Geoghegan, architect and TU Dublin lecturer with architecture students Rosie Feeney, Finbarr Deurden, Clara Quinn, Shona Quigley and Audrey Murphy. This material will be on display alongside a collection of contemporary photographs, documenting the former Braun building by photographer Aisling McCoy.

Sky Fold, a commission by architects Emmett Scanlon, Jeffrey Bolhuis and Laurence Lord (AP+E), brings the inside out and playfully dissolves parts of VISUAL’s exterior with mirrored surfaces, connecting with the natural world. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions we have had to think about our outdoor spaces in new and creative ways. Sky Fold prompts an important consideration about the use of outdoor public space and the places that we create to inspire and support people as they go about their daily lives, now and for the future.

In the Lobby Gallery, Wet Signal Voice Gardens is an online landscape, made by Kari Robertson. Audiences are invited to press the big, red button and speak into the microphone. Their sounds are recorded, and the recording is transformed into a colourful shape with the form and characteristics determined by the pitch, length, and volume of the voice.

Typical vocal avatars, such as Siri, don’t have common speech defects such as stutters or slips of the tongue; they almost always resemble impossibly able-bodied members of society, with highly limited representations of age, race, physicality or neurodiversity. Wet Signal Voice Gardens invites participation, to explore how hierarchies of value in the offline world might persist, or could be subverted, online.

CAre Bot, written and designed by Caroline Sinders and programmed by Alex Fefegha of Comuzi, will be online at www.visualcarlow.ie. This project came out of a specific place of studying harassment online, but also thinking about the reaches of where technology will take us. The CAre B0t is an artistic intervention showing exactly how painful and uncaring the policies and procedures are for victims when reporting harassment and mitigating harassment.

Sustainment Experiments: The Plot by Deirdre O’Mahony and VISUAL has been planted outside VISUAL to inspire and change cultural attitudes to farming and climate change. Throughout the project, which will run until 2023, Deirdre will engage with farmers in the region, and with scientists researching animal fodder and herbal lays with conservation benefits.

Doorstep Dances “Let’s get moving!” Are you aged 65 or over? Do you live in Carlow? Would you like to be part of a free county wide dance project delivered direct to your front door? Doorstep Dances is a six-week dance and movement programme where you will engage in a series of 1-2-1 'in person' workshops lead by local dance artist Roisin Whelan.

For more see www.visualcarlow.ie