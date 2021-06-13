Looking for a walk-in home? Haltigan Terrace has it all

Looking for a home close to Kilkenny City centre where all you have to do is unpack your bags? Joseph Coogan Auctioneer may have the answer!

New to market is 1 Haltigan Terrace, a lovely property located in a prime location only five minutes walking distance from the city centre.



This property, a beautifully presented four-bedroom residence, comes to the market in immaculate condition. Bright and spacious, viewing is highly recommended.

Convenience

In terms of a no-fuss property, 1 Haltigan Terrace offers incredible convenience. All any prospective buyer has to do is give the removal company the address and let the kids draw lots for their bedrooms!

Located on Upper Patrick Street, this is a home where the current owner has done all the hard work.

There is no need for builders and the price of tenders.



Instead, all you have to do is pop on some coffee and enjoy the spacious open kitchen, living and dining room that overlooks the rear yard and centre courtyard.

The open living area overlooks the smartly landscaped and low maintenance centre courtyard and rear garden.

Set out in tiers with granite paving, it slopes gently up to the gates where there is vehicular access and storage for bikes.

Modern

The back of the house is now a large light-filled space where on trend kitchen units are set out in a shape and topped with modern worktop.

The roof lights above the kitchen and dining area are awash in natural light. After dark, owners can switch from recessed spot task lighting to the more ambient centre lights.

There are four bedrooms, three doubles and a single room, with two on each floor. The single room is currently used as a child’s room and is opposite the master bedroom.



The family bathroom has a separate shower downstairs, with two further double bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs.

The property, which extends to about 1,350 square feet, is located a five minute walk from city centre, which boasts all the wonderful restaurants and activities Kilkenny provides.

Several large shopping centres are with a short distance of Haltigan Terrace, including Supervalu, Lidl and Aldi.

Viewing of this city property is highly recommended. Viewing is with auctioneer by appointment, including weekends.

For more contact Joe Coogan Auctioneers, tel 056-4440000, 087-2579012 or via email at info@cooganauctioneers.com

1 Haltigan Terrace

Upper Patrick Street

Kilkenny City

R95V5RF

Guide Price: €335,000

Ber Rating: C3