Amenity grants recognise the work of Kilkenny volunteers

Kilkenny County Council’s Amenity Grants Scheme is “the best money we will spend this year,” according to one local councillor.



180 groups across County Kilkenny will benefit from funding from the small grants scheme.

Welcoming the allocations, at the recent meeting of the county council, Cllr Peter Cleere said €140,000 in funding will benefit all the groups.



He compared this to a total fund of €35,000 when he was first elected. “The council has prioritised community groups, and rightly so,” he said. “It’s the best money we will spend this year.”

Cllr Pat Dunphy said the Amenity Grant money is “doing a massive amount of work keeping organisations going.”



Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick highlighted that every town and village in Co. Kilkenny had received an allocation.

“These grants are vital to support our community in supporting projects and events,” he said.

The grants recognise the voluntary contribution of people who work to make their communities look their best, he added.



He thanked the council’s evaluation committee and staff for all their work on making the allocations.

The grants were shared across the county between Tidy Towns groups, housing estates (in seven different categories depending on the number of houses included), community centres, playgrounds, community garden/ allotment/ grotto, sports clubs without a membership fee, and individual village streets.