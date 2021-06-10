Work on Tea Houses in Kilkenny City to begin next month

The works are due to be completed by the end of the year
Tenders for the conservation of the Tea Houses at Bateman Quay have been received.
It is expected that work on this project will commence in July and will be completed before the end of the year. This project is funded by Kilkenny County Council and the Urban Regeneration & Development Fund.
