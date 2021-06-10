Work on Tea Houses in Kilkenny City to begin next month

Work on Tea Houses in Kilkenny City to begin next month

The works are due to be completed by the end of the year

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Tenders for the conservation of the Tea Houses at Bateman Quay have been received.

It is expected that work on this project will commence in July and will be completed before the end of the year.  This project is funded by Kilkenny County Council and the Urban Regeneration & Development Fund.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie