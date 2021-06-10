Kilkenny's Phil Hogan to start new consultancy business in the EU

Phil Hogan

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Kilkenny's Phil Hogan has been given the green light by the European Commission to open his business - ‘Hogan, Strategic  Advisory Services’.

The decision of the European Commission was given yesterday on Former Commissioner Phil Hogan's post term of office professional activities as  regards his consultancy firm 'Hogan, Strategic Advisory Services'

On February 1, Former Commisioner Phil Hogan informed the Commission of  his intention to establish an independent advisory company ‘Hogan, Strategic  Advisory Services’. The purpose of this company would be: to offer high-level  external advice on a routine basis to management; to support management  regarding strategic issues;  to advise the company on stakeholder engagement abd to offer advice regarding the implementation of programmes and campaigns in  Europe. 

Mr Hogan stated his awareness regarding the compliance requirements of the Code of Conduct for Commissioners under Article 245 of the Treaty on the Functioning of  the European Union and the need to respect confidentiality on all matters relating to  his mandate, as outlined in Article 339 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the  European Union. Mr Hogan added that he would not engage in any activities on  behalf of the company involving agriculture or any matter relating to his nine-month  term of office as Commissioner for Trade.  

Mr Hogan also indicated that two companies had already approached him to carry out  advisory work, namely Vodafone and Proof of Trust.  

