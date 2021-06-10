Delivery of world-class transport infrastructure vital to quality of life in the South-East - Ibec

Ibec, the group that represents Irish business, has said that as the economy gradually reopens and restrictions ease, decades of chronic underinvestment in key infrastructure including transport is threatening to undermine the prospects for economic recovery.

The group is calling on Government to ensure that the National Investment Framework for Transport in Ireland (NIFTI) supports the delivery of an enhanced National Development Plan (NDP), underpinned by an ambitious programme of world class public services and infrastructure development.

“NIFTI can play a central role in ensuring the delivery of an enhanced ‘NDP Plus’ programme of investment to support better lives and better business in the South-East region. It must ensure transport infrastructure investment supports greater ambition in the revised NDP,” says Ibec regional policy executive George Gill.

“The minimum projected growth for Waterford City and suburbs to 2040 is 50%, and to achieve this growth the NDP must ensure that priorities in relation to infrastructure provision in the South-East are realised. Targeted and ambitious capital investment in transport, broadband, housing, education including a new Technological University, revitalisation of Waterford metropolitan area and towns across the region, will be key to supporting the region’s economy to rebuild and ensuring it is better connected, more sustainable, and ultimately more competitive in the wake of the pandemic.

“Furthermore, the timescale for the delivery of vital projects is taking far too long. The priority must be to get projects delivered much more rapidly. Accelerated delivery of infrastructure projects must be a central plank of the National Development Plan review process.

Amongst Ibec’s key infrastructure priorities for the South-East region in its recent NDP submission include: