Expanded Small Business Assistance Scheme for Covid open for Kilkenny applications

The expanded Small Business Assistance Scheme for Covid is now open for applications on-line through Kilkenny County Council’s website www.kilkennycoco.ie. Closing date for this scheme is July 21,2021.

Phase 2 of this scheme has been expanded to include those businesses that had previously been ineligible and covers the period April 1- June 30, 2021. 

Businesses working from non-rateable premises are now eligible to apply subject to other eligibility criteria and will receive a grant of €1,000 or €4,000 subject to turnover.

Businesses with a turnover between €20,000 and €49,999 are also now eligible to apply subject to other eligibility criteria and will receive a grant of €1,000.

SBASC gives grants to businesses who are not eligible for the Government’s COVID Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS), the Fáilte Ireland Business Continuity grant or other direct sectoral grant schemes. This scheme aims to help businesses with their fixed costs, for example, rent, utility bills, security.

If you have received Phase 1 of SBASC you can apply for Phase 2 if you continue to meet the eligibility requirements. 

“With the economy now moving through phased reopening SBASC Phase 2 will be an important element in supporting small business with fixed costs," said Chairperson of Kilkenny County Council Andrew McGuinness.

"The scheme will assist small businesses that are not eligible for CRSS or other sector specific grants and down 75% or more of turnover.  The scheme has also been extended to include non-rate paying businesses such as home offices.  I would urge businesses who meet the qualifying criteria to avail of this financial support to assist in their reopening over the coming months."

Full details of the scheme, FAQs and links to application forms are available on-line at www.kilkennycoco.ie. Queries can be directed to the SBASC Team by phone on 056-7794209 or by e-mail at sbasc@kilkennycoco.ie.

