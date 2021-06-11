Craobh Osraí Comhaltas in Kilkenny celebrates Cruinniú na nÓg

Cruinniú na nÓg, the annual day of creativity for children and young people is taking place this Saturday (June 12).

Craobh Osraí, Marble City Branch of Comhaltas, is delighted to be getting involved in this year’s event by organising free masterclass videos featuring a number of traditional musical instruments.

Given the Covid regulation guidelines, the masterclasses were pre-recorded in the Lanigan Room at Rothe House, Kilkenny with celebrated traditional musicians Majella Bartley and Jackie O’Connor. The recordings consist of 30 minutes of whistle for beginners/improvers and one hour of flute for intermediates with Majella and one hour of concertina classes with Jackie. The recordings will be available to access for free via the Craobh Osraí branch’s social accounts - Facebook (@OsraiComhaltas) / Twitter (@ComhaltasKK).

Craobh Osraí has been teaching Irish music and promoting the Irish culture to young people in the local community since 1987 and welcome any opportunity to encourage young people to get involved. PRO Nicholas Dunphy remarked ‘We were delighted to welcome Jackie and Majella to Kilkenny to record these masterclasses and on behalf of the branch I would like to thank them both for taking the time to visit the Marble City. We are thrilled to be taking part in Cruinniú na nÓg this year and to able to make these masterclasses available to anybody who is interested. Our involvement in this year’s event was made possible by the support of Kilkenny County Council and Creative Ireland and we would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their support in making these recordings and also to extend our appreciation to Rothe House for providing us with a beautiful venue to record in.”