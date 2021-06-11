Renewed call to 'name and shame' illegal dumpers in Kilkenny

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

Littering at a bottle bank. File pic.

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

A renewed call has been made to allow Kilkenny County Council ‘name and shame’ people caught littering or dumping waste.


Cllr Mary Hilda Cavanagh brought the motion before the full council meeting and said there was “rather an urgency about it.”


Cllr Pat Fizpatrick said he was “totally in support” and that “name and shame is the way to go.”
Cllr John Coonan also support the motion, saying he is in favour of anything they can do to have a real effect on the situation.

