Lions Clubs respond to India healthcare crisis

Lions in Ireland have a long history of providing support when a major disaster strikes

File photo

The Ambassador of India to Ireland, HE Sandeep Kumar is pictured with Des Ryan, District Governor of the Irish Lions

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Lions Clubs throughout Ireland have responded to the crisis facing the Indian healthcare system by raising $66,100 as part of a major campaign organised by the Lions Clubs International Foundation.

Lions in Ireland have a long history of providing support when a major disaster strikes. The recent upsurge of Covid-19 cases in India and an increasing death rate, threatened to overwhelm the Health System.

Lions Clubs International has responded by providing funds, which are enabling Lions Clubs throughout India to purchase and distribute critical medical equipment and supplies for local hospitals and clinics. This has been determined to be the greatest need, as community healthcare systems are being overrun.

Lions Clubs in Ireland and the communities that support our work, have been very generous in responding to this appeal.

Ambassador Kumar expressed his personal appreciation for the support and generosity to the people of Ireland, in supporting India during its current Covid -19 crisis.

