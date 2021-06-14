Kilkenny's Home Rule Club reopens and visitors are welcome

The historic Home Rule Club in Kilkenny has reopened and visitors are welcome to enjoy their beer garden in the heart of the city.

The landmark building on the banks of the River Nore reopened on Thursday and plans to open each Thursday to Sunday from 5pm to 11pm.

President of the Home Rule Club, Darina O'Byrne said that members want to get the message out that the club is open and ready to welcome old and new friends.



"For the moment our beer garden is open. We are trying to spread the word that we do have a beautiful welcoming Beer Garden and that visitors are welcome. Not only did we survive, but there was constant volunteer work behind the scenes improving the fabric of the Club building.

"A key factor in our financial health was the fact that we are Barnstorm Theatre’s new home - a match made in heaven! It’s wonderful to be on the sidelines of what activities they managed to continue during this past year and we look forward to admiring and supporting their work when restrictions permit," she added.