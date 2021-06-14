Kilkenny's Home Rule Club reopens and visitors are welcome

The beer garden is open from Thursday to Sunday

Kilkenny's Home Rule Club reopens and visitors are welcome

Home Rule Club, Kilkenny

Reporter:

Mary Cody

The historic Home Rule Club in Kilkenny has reopened and visitors are welcome to enjoy their beer garden in the heart of the city.

The landmark building on the banks of the River Nore reopened on Thursday and plans to open each Thursday to Sunday from 5pm to 11pm. 

President of the Home Rule Club, Darina O'Byrne said that members want to get the message out that the club is open and ready to welcome old and new friends.  


"For the moment our beer garden is open.  We are trying to spread the word that we do have a beautiful welcoming Beer Garden and that visitors are welcome.  Not only did we survive, but there was constant volunteer work behind the scenes improving the fabric of the Club building.

"A key factor in our financial health was the fact that we are Barnstorm Theatre’s new home - a match made in heaven!  It’s wonderful to be on the sidelines of what activities they managed to continue during this past year and we look forward to admiring and supporting their work when restrictions permit," she added.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie