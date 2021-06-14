Kilkenny's Home Rule Club reopens and visitors are welcome

Home Rule Club, Kilkenny
The historic Home Rule Club in Kilkenny has reopened and visitors are welcome to enjoy their beer garden in the heart of the city.
The landmark building on the banks of the River Nore reopened on Thursday and plans to open each Thursday to Sunday from 5pm to 11pm.
President of the Home Rule Club, Darina O'Byrne said that members want to get the message out that the club is open and ready to welcome old and new friends.
"For the moment our beer garden is open. We are trying to spread the word that we do have a beautiful welcoming Beer Garden and that visitors are welcome. Not only did we survive, but there was constant volunteer work behind the scenes improving the fabric of the Club building.
"A key factor in our financial health was the fact that we are Barnstorm Theatre’s new home - a match made in heaven! It’s wonderful to be on the sidelines of what activities they managed to continue during this past year and we look forward to admiring and supporting their work when restrictions permit," she added.
More News
Changes to the criteria for rural housing are among the amendments made to the draft development plan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.