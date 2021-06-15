Kilkenny's Cartoon Saloon and local writer John Morton nominated for IFTA awards

Kilkenny's Cartoon Saloon has been nominated for three awards for their latest feature film, Wolfwalkers, at this year's Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA) Awards.
The nominations are for Best Script (Film) - Will Collins, Best Director (Film) - Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart and Best Film - WolfWalkers.
A spokesperson for the Kilkenny-based animation studio thanked the academy for the nominations and congratulated all this year's nominees.
Dead Still, a drama by Kilkenny's John Morton has also received six nominations.
The virtual ceremony will be broadcast on Virgin Media One on July 4.
