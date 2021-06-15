Kilkenny's Cartoon Saloon and local writer John Morton nominated for IFTA awards

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny's Cartoon Saloon has been nominated for three awards for their latest feature film, Wolfwalkers, at this year's Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA) Awards.

The nominations are for Best Script (Film) - Will Collins, Best Director (Film) - Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart and Best Film - WolfWalkers.

A spokesperson for the Kilkenny-based animation studio thanked the academy for the nominations and congratulated all this year's nominees.

Dead Still, a drama by Kilkenny's John Morton has also received six nominations.

The virtual ceremony will be broadcast on Virgin Media One on July 4. 

