Breaking: Almost €1m for Kilkenny commercial venues, producers and promoters

Funding of €824,267 has been allocated to assist Kilkenny commercial venues, producers and promoters for live performances during the summer.

Funding was announced for Kilkenny Cat Laughs Ltd (€145,880), Langton Hotel Ltd (€182,021), Schweppe Curtis Nunn Ltd (€290,906), Shane Tobler (€31,260), Matt the Miller Ltd (€42,208), and Aragon Beverages Kilkenny (€131,992).

The main objective of this scheme is to provide employment and wellbeing opportunities across the live entertainment sector and to support the continued generation of high quality artistic output for the general public. The scheme aims to support live performances particularly where capacity for live attendance is restricted due to Covid-19, and where funding will make live performances viable.

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, announced recipients of the €25 million in funding to assist commercial venues, producers and promoters to plan live performances across the country over the summer months, with a total of 237 organisations benefitting from the scheme.