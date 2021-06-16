Chance to win a spot at this year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Pro Am in Kilkenny as top names confirmed

Coronas singer Danny O’Reilly, hurler TJ Reid, hurling legends DJ Carey and Henry Shefflin among names confirmed to date

Kilkenny Sport

Rory McIltory will lead the Irish charge when Mount Juliet hosts the DDF Irish Open in July

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

A host of well known names have just been confirmed for this year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Pro Am at Mount Juliet Estate on June 30 — and the European Tour are offering one lucky person the chance to play as well.

Coronas singer Danny O’Reilly, hurler TJ Reid, impressionist Conor ‘Sketches’ Moore, Today FM broadcaster Dermot Whelan, and hurling legends DJ Carey and Henry Shefflin are some of the names confirmed to all tee it up in the curtain-raiser.

Mount Juliet Estate will provide the stunning backdrop to the 2021 edition of the island of Ireland’s national open, where Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Padraig Harrington and Graeme McDowell will all compete for their national title.

To enter the competition at ET.Golf/IrelandProAm, all you have to do is answer a question, fill in your details and be available on June 30. The competition opens today (Wednesday) and closes Wednesday, June 23.

“I’ve recently been announced as an ambassador of the golf academy at Mount Juliet Estate," says Henry Shefflin, who's taking part in the Pro Am.

"The course is beautiful and being asked to play amongst the professionals in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Pro-Am is a huge honour and a challenge but something I’m very much looking forward to.”

Tickets for the pilot Government event have now sold out. To be the first to hear ticket and event news for 2022, fans can register interest at ET.GOLF/DDFIO2021

