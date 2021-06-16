Safe, outdoor summer boost with €286,000 facilities funding for Kilkenny

Details of five projects in Kilkenny that have been allocated funding of €286,000 under the new ‘Additional Outdoor Infrastructure Fund’ to allow for the re-creation of a number of popular open spaces and facilities, have been confirmed by Deputy John Paul Phelan.

Kilkenny County Council was invited to apply to the funding stream in late April for short term measures which would enhance outdoor urban space and improve walking and cycling facilities. Deputy Phelan said the local funding would support projects such as kerb widening to facilitate outdoor dining, new on-street furniture, improved cycling facilities, and traffic management changes that prioritise pedestrians and cyclists:

“This funding was prioritised to ensure that our local authority has the resources it needs to help communities enjoy a safe outdoor summer”, Deputy Phelan commented. “The measures are now being introduced as quickly as possible to support the gradual re-opening of society in a way that both takes into account public health guidelines and allows communities to thrive once again.”

The Additional Outdoor Infrastructure Fund is being administered by the National Transport Authority (NTA) as part of its overall national funding programme.

Funding to Kilkenny County Council will result in the following works:

· Footpath improvements to provide connectivity on Rockshire Road, Ferrybank - The scheme aims to provide dedicated pedestrian crossing facilities and consistent footpath arrangements on the Rockshire Road.

· Thomastown Scouts Den - Pedestrianisation of Chapel Lane allowing safe access for walking and cycling to the Thomastown Scouts Den. Formal realigning of the car park at the Scouts Den and viewing area to allow safe access to outdoor seating

· Works to Facilitate Active Travel Route from Northwestern Environs of Kilkenny City to City Centre - This scheme will provide for a safe active travel route between the northwestern environs of Kilkenny City and the City Centre.

· Bennettsbridge River Cycle Route - Street space reallocation, upgrading and resurfacing of existing public realm to allow access for outdoor walking and cycling beside the River Nore and adjoining outdoor seating area.

· Works to Facilitate Outdoor Dining in Kilkenny City Centre - This scheme is to primarily to carry out works to facilitate the provision of outdoor dining for businesses but will also include some public seating.