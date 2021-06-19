Work on the Mayfair Library in Kilkenny to be completed next year

Work on the Mayfair Library in Kilkenny to be completed next year

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Renovations of the Mayfair Building is currently at tender stage and work on the project will commence in late summer, with works to be completed by the end of 2022.  

The Mayfair Library will be an “Open Library” and will accessible by library members seven days of the week.

Meanwhile planning permission was granted in February for the development of the Urban Street and Park project in the Abbey Quarter.  The Urban Park, which will be centered around St. Francis Abbey, will be the central focus of the Abbey Quarter development, while the development of the street will open up the former Brewery site for the development of new buildings.

A design team for the detailed design, tender and construction stages of the project has been appointed and it is expected that the project will be ready to go to tender by the end of the year.  It is expected that work on site will commence in Spring 2022 and will be completed by the end of 2023.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie