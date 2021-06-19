Work on the Mayfair Library in Kilkenny to be completed next year

Renovations of the Mayfair Building is currently at tender stage and work on the project will commence in late summer, with works to be completed by the end of 2022.

The Mayfair Library will be an “Open Library” and will accessible by library members seven days of the week.

Meanwhile planning permission was granted in February for the development of the Urban Street and Park project in the Abbey Quarter. The Urban Park, which will be centered around St. Francis Abbey, will be the central focus of the Abbey Quarter development, while the development of the street will open up the former Brewery site for the development of new buildings.

A design team for the detailed design, tender and construction stages of the project has been appointed and it is expected that the project will be ready to go to tender by the end of the year. It is expected that work on site will commence in Spring 2022 and will be completed by the end of 2023.