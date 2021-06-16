ALERT: Gardaí appeal over missing man (59)

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Stuart Van Der Bliake, 59 years, who has been missing from the Rosslare Harbour area of County Wexford since yesterday.

Stuart is described as being approximately 6 foot in height with a heavy build, blue eyes and grey hair.

He has a tattoo of an eagle on his left arm.

Anyone with information on Stuart's whereabouts are asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.