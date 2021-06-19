Impressive Cloughabrody home with plenty of potential for any family

DNG Ella Dunphy present a prime opportunity to acquire a three-bedroom detached family home on a large private site.

This charming property, located in Cloughabrody in Thomastown, offers spacious and light-filled accommodation throughout, but does require some updating and refurbishment in certain rooms.

Within walking distance of all local amenities including shops and recreational facilities, the property also benefits from its close proximity to Kilkenny and Waterford cities.

In addition, access to the M9 is only 15 minutes away, making Dublin City an easy commute.

Taking a walk through the property, the home opens into a bright T-shaped entrance hallway which includes large walk-in cloakroom.



The family-sized living room is finished with laminate flooring. It is fitted for stove, which is not currently installed). An open arch leads to the dining room, which is finished with laminate flooring.

Large Kitchen

The dining room has access to the kitchen. A large open plan kitchen with tiled floor, there is a good selection of floor and eye level units. Fitted with recessed lighting, the stairs to the first floor is located in the kitchen.

The ground floor is also home to the utility room, which offers additional storage space. Fitted with plumbing for washing machine/dryer, there is also a convenient rear external door here. The ground floor has a multi-purpose bedroom, which is also suitable as a playroom or home office. A guest WC, fitted with classic white wc and whb, completes the ground floor accommodation.



A solid timber post and rail stairs leads to an open landing space on the first floor. Access to the attic is from the landing, while the hot press with factory insulated tank is located here.

The property’s second bedroom is a double room, fitted with solid timber flooring and a walk-in wardrobe.

The third bedroom is also a double room. It is also fitted with solid timber flooring and comes with a walk-in wardrobe.

The property’s main bathroom is fitted with a classic white wc and whb. Featuring a full-length fitted bath there is also a Triton electric shower.

Exceptional Value

Boasting exceptional space and value, this ideal family home must be viewed to appreciate its impressive potential and setting.

Viewings are by appointment only with DNG Ella Dunphy, 9 Ormonde Street, tel 056-7786000 or email ella@dngelladunphy.com.

Cloughabrody

Thomastown

Co Kilkenny

R95 R7X3

Guide Price €175,000

BER F