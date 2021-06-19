Kilcreene Lodge - a home steeped in heritage

A property of prestige and history Kilcreene Lodge, the former home of the Smithwick family, has been brought to the market by Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery.

Set overlooking a weir on a private lake which runs into the Breagagh and Nore, Kilcreene Lodge occupies an extraordinary location.



Secluded on its private almost 10-acre estate and located a short walk from Kilkenny City this historic home has been lovingly maintained while also beautifully modernised, adding the luxury and comforts of contemporary living.

Throughout the years, luminaries including Tyrone Power and James Cagney, Lord Iveagh and Miranda Guinness have enjoyed the hospitality Kilcreene Lodge has to offer. Further back, Daniel O’Connell, known as the Irish Liberator, was a beloved and frequent guest.

A bright and welcoming home, Kilcreene Lodge has space to entertain, places to work and ample family accommodation to relax.

History is elegantly layered, as the earliest Jacobean parts of the house, dating from 1690, meet Victorian spaces with wonderful stained glass, as contemporary additions are seamlessly incorporated. These are all held together by an Italianate theme, based on the timeless Classical principals of architecture.

Kilcreene is noted by the Inventory of Architectural Heritage, most particularly for the preservation of its original features, and for the quality of its craftsmanship.



Yet this is not a museum piece of a house, rather an extraordinary and stunningly beautiful home, in which the owner can fully enjoy all the wonderful qualities it has to offer.

History of Kilcreene

Originally built in 1690, the same year as the Battle of the Boyne, Kilcreene Lodge was once a peaceful miller’s house. There is still a small water wheel on the river, as a memory of this time.

A quiet spot, surrounded by mature woodlands and forestry and acres of rolling fields, it would have been a short horse ride to the markets of Kilkenny City.

Almost 200 years later, John William Smithwick spotted the opportunity of this wonderful location, and employed Charles Geoghegan to almost quadruple the size of the house. Geoghegan also worked on Annagh’s Castle in Kilkenny, and was responsible for some of the beautifully Italianate bank buildings at Foster Place and Dame Street in Dublin.

He was also passionate about water supply, and Kilcreene is said to have been the first house in County Kilkenny with running water in the bathroom.



The building followed the fortunes of the famous Smithwick brewing family, growing as they grew in prosperity. Successive generations have added their own stamp, all the while preserving what was best about the house.

Lovingly Restored

In 1999 Kilcreene was purchased by Gerry and Christine Byrne who lovingly restored the original house and extended by building on the Lake room and a Master suite. This means that, today, there is still running water in the eight bathrooms, but they are now exceptionally lavish ensuites.

The property has a host of reception rooms as well as a fully fitted kitchen which features original ceramic brick wall tiles, painted units and Aga cooker.

As Kilkenny City has grown to the thriving and cultural spot it is today, Kilcreene retains a beautiful sense of timelessness and tranquillity. It is a rare and quiet gem, at peace with itself and its extraordinary place in the world.

Layers of time blend beautifully at Kilcreene Lodge. Fronting onto the private lake the entrance hall, with its warm tiled floor and stunning sweeping staircase is a newer addition, created to knit the Period elements of the house together.

From here, there are five exquisite reception rooms, ideal for entertaining. Firstly an exceptionally large and graceful triple aspect Lake room, opens to a sun terrace looking on to the weir and tranquil waters, and is the most wonderful space for entertaining.

This graceful reception room leads to the dining room, while to the right, there is an equally beautiful and spacious drawing room, music room and living room. The Lake room, dining room and drawing room all have commanding fireplaces and interconnect. The second hall is currently a jewel box of a music room, with particularly wonderful plasterwork.

The dining room is notable for its rich and deeply polished parquet floor and timber ceiling, while the other reception rooms display ornate plasterwork.

To the rear of the house there is a bright kitchen and office, which leads to a charming sunroom with double doors out onto a decked area for al fresco dining, a peaceful retreat with planted sloping bank with watercourse which gives a fantastic backdrop. There are also storerooms, utility rooms, a boot room and cloakroom.



Upstairs, there is a very elegant gallery landing with arching columns, skylights and ornate plasterwork. The master suite is triple aspect, with a balcony. It has a walk-in wardrobe, and the ensuite is a beautiful open space with a gorgeous free-standing bath that has its own delicious garden and lake views.

There are eight bedrooms which are all ensuite, and a gym. The second main bedroom has its own balcony and its fitted ensuite also has balcony access.

A winding lime tree-lined drive leads to Kilcreene Lodge, where the house is beautifully surrounded by lawns and sheltered by mature trees. There is c.4ha (10 acres) in all, including a gravelled parking area, and stone patios at the front, overlooking the Lake and weir.

The gardens have been designed to enjoy lovely private spots, classic lighting, decks, sheltered lawns, a small water wheel and feature fountain. There are little bridges, places to walk in peace, and a hard tennis court. There is also a separate garage building with an upper floor and plenty of storage to cater for all gardening needs.

For more contact Peter McCreery at Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, tel 056-7721904.

Kilcreene Lodge

Kilkenny

R95 VKA4

Asking Price: €3,250,000