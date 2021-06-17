School extension will have a massive impact on local community - Kilkenny TD

KILKENNY

Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

An extension to a local primary school announced this week will have a massive impact on the provision of high quality education, Deputy John Paul Phelan has said.

Welcoming the news that approval has been granted for long-awaited extensions at St. Joseph’s National School, Clinstown, in Kilkenny, Deputy Phelan said design teams should now be appointed as quickly as possible to ensure the speedy delivery of the much-needed developments.

St. Joseph’s National School, Clinstown, has been approved for the provision of one new  mainstream classroom and one classroom ASD Unit.

“Today’s announcement is great news for these fantastic school community. The development will increase capacity, enhance Special Educational facilities and ensure the school can cater for future demand”, Deputy Phelan said.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie