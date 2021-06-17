School extension will have a massive impact on local community - Kilkenny TD

An extension to a local primary school announced this week will have a massive impact on the provision of high quality education, Deputy John Paul Phelan has said.

Welcoming the news that approval has been granted for long-awaited extensions at St. Joseph’s National School, Clinstown, in Kilkenny, Deputy Phelan said design teams should now be appointed as quickly as possible to ensure the speedy delivery of the much-needed developments.

St. Joseph’s National School, Clinstown, has been approved for the provision of one new mainstream classroom and one classroom ASD Unit.

“Today’s announcement is great news for these fantastic school community. The development will increase capacity, enhance Special Educational facilities and ensure the school can cater for future demand”, Deputy Phelan said.