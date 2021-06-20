Borris home has it all: amazing views, spacious living - and a gym!

A stunning detached house with fantastic views of Mount Leinster, this Kilcoltrim property is ideal for people who want a home that has it all - even a gym!

Located on a private site on c. 1.5 acres, this home has room to grow - a large garage and studio to the side suggests great potential is there for further development.



In a sought after location with excellent local amenities this property is sited at Kilcoltrim, a rural townland, just off the Borris/Ballymurphy Road. Borris is just 2km away with Carlow (30 minutes) and Kilkenny (30 minutes) all within easy access.

Picturesque

Borris is a picturesque village which provides all essential services to include primary and secondary schools, the renowned Stephouse Hotel, a fantastic nine-hole golf course and a host of other services. It is an ideal location for leisure activities such as boating/canoeing on the River Barrow, walking/hiking along the Barrow river trail and the nearby Mount Leinster and Blackstairs Mountains.



This executive, two storey detached property is situated on beautifully manicured site. The location affords the most fantastic views across Mount Leinster and the Blackstairs Mountains. It is approached from the road via an impressive splayed entrance and cast-iron gates with tarmacadam driveway, allowing access to this very striking house.

Constructed in 2006, the property is of concrete block construction and has PVC woodgrain windows, along with a slate roof and plaster render finish.

Spacious

The property is in immaculate condition, providing spacious, bright and well proportioned accommodation with all modern conveniences.

Stepping into the front hall the accommodation comprises a sitting room, lounge, kitchen, dining room, sunroom, utility, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, two storage rooms, garage and studio with bathroom, fully equipped and functioning gym.

Viewing of this property is highly recommended. Full details from Donohoe Town & Country, tel 056-7770400.

Kilcoltrim

Borris

Co Carlow

R95CP77

Guide Price: €465,000

BER Rating: B3