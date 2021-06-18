Butler Gallery in Kilkenny gets funding boost

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martinhas today announced a series of small grants for local and regional museums around the country.
The funding, which included an allocation of €7,600 for the Digitisation of the Butler Gallery's collection was also welcomed by Deputy John McGuinness.
Total funding of €310,225 is being made available under the Regional Museum Exhibitions Scheme 2021.
