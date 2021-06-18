The Abbey Quarter and St. Lachtain’s Church to receive funding

A conservation plan for St. Francis Abbey, St. Francis Well and Evans Turret in the Abbey Quarter will be funded.

This plan will guide the future conservation, maintenance and presentation of these iconic monuments which are a focal point of the recently opened public park in Kilkenny City. The public will be invited to submit their views on a draft Conservation Plan, as part of a public consultation process in the coming months.

St. Lachtain’s Church in Freshford, associated with the 6th/7th century monastic settlement founded by St. Lachtain, has received funding for works to a renewable energy heating system, and to improve interpretative facilitates which tell the story of this ancient site and church. The 1400th anniversary of the death of St. Lachtain takes place in 2022 and the works will support the planned programme of religious, educational, cultural and social celebrations. This is a major event for St. Lachtain’s and the village of Freshford, and will attract much publicity and public interest.

The Community Monuments Fund is co-ordinated nationally by the National Monuments Service of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, and administered locally by the Heritage Office of Kilkenny County Council. The objective of the Fund is to support the conservation, maintenance, protection and promotion of local monuments and historic sites.

Speaking at the launch of the grants Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Deputy Malcolm Noonan T.D said “I want to thank the Local Authorities for their support of the Community Monuments Fund and for submitting such a wide range of wonderful heritage projects. The quality of this year’s applications was particularly impressive and I am delighted that we are able to meet the ambition of local communities across the country in protecting and caring for their heritage.”

Cllr. Andrew McGuinness, Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council welcomed the grants saying “This is excellent news for Kilkenny. The protection of our archaeological heritage is very important for present and future generations, and this funding will enable works on some of the most significant archaeological monuments in the county.”