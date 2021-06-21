Councillor Pat Fitzpatrick elected chairman of Castlecomer Municipal District

Councillor Pat Fitzpatrick has been elected Chairperson of the Castlecomer Municipal District at their socially distanced AGM held in Council Chamber this morning.

The Fianna Fáil councillor said that he was 'honoured and excited' to be elected as chairman of the municipal district.

"I want to record my very special thanks to Martin Prendiville and all the team for their concentrated efforts, their sterling work particularly in the course of the past year when circumstances were less than ideal during which we were all forced to adapt our lives to a rapidly changing environment.

"The next year will be a challenging one for our Municipal District as people and business emerge from the restrictions imposed by the dreadful pandemic. We must all endeavour to re-orientate ourselves to accommodate this ‘new reality’ of living safely with COVID-19.

"As chairman of the Castlecomer Municipal District I am determined to tackle the various issues that confront us and to ensure that the rural and urban communities we serve receive a practical and timely response to confront this new reality.

"Public health requirements have had a profound impact on people and the wider business community. Inevitably, living, working and commercial patterns have altered dramatically and it is incumbent on us as public representatives to recognise these changes which will inform our decisions going forward .

"Our paramount obligation is to create the environment and provide the vital infrastructure and services that will be conducive to the renewal of our local rural economy.

"To that end, it must be our priority to build and support businesses, the farming sector and community projects right across our Municipal District ensuring viability and sustainability which are essential foundation stones in this delicate process.

"Appropriate, targeted investment is critical if we are to realise these aspirations and to achieve our economic and civic objectives. We should pay particular attention to what is the “very basic provision” of essential water services. Insufficient investment in this most essential and fundamental service is totally unacceptable and cannot be allowed to hinder or inhibit the expansion of business or the provision of housing both in the public and private sector.

"A modern efficient broadband service is not only required but is a necessity for businesses, our health service, education and farming, to name but a few. These services and this connectability play a huge role in our rural community. These services should be available “as standard” in every town, village and boreen!

"The onus is on the Municipal District is to anticipate the collective needs of the entire community, be proactive, constructive and pragmatic in discharging its responsibility, and all such views articulated and informed by its elected public representatives. We have to harness and maximise our energy’s to drive this momentum with vigour and resolve.

"As the new Chairman, I can assure all of those from Goresbridge through to Urlingford and Kilimanagh that I will dedicate all my efforts to ensuring that this working body is an effective, responsive and dynamic arm of local government which is resourceful and ambitious. I am confident that I will have the enthusiastic cooperation and goodwill of you, my colleagues, in encouraging a new generation and the rebirth of that “post Covid” community spirit that we are all so proud of!

Cllr. Mary Hilda Cavanagh, (Fine Gael), was elected Deputy Chairperson.