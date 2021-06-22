Castlecomer Discovery Park is part of EAST adventure trail

There’s no better time to rediscover Ireland’s East than by experiencing ten of Ireland’s top family, must-see attractions, all as unique as Ireland’s East itself.

Coming together under the banner of Experience Adventure Summer Travel or EAST, this holiday adventure trail will take you on a fun-filled journey to Co. Meath at the Causey Ice Cream Adventure and the excitement of Tayto Park, to The Irish National Stud and Gardens in Co Kildare. Shoot some slides at Clara Lara in Co. Wicklow. Head to Co. Wexford and operate a real digger at Kia Ora Mini Farm then meet your ancestors at the Dunbrody Famine Ship before visiting the ghosts in the haunted Loftus Hall. Kilkenny brings you the fantastic Castlecomer Discovery Park for even more exhilarating activities. Go further into the sunny South East and have a splash at Dunmore Adventure before visiting the award-winning Mount Congreve Gardens.

And to kickstart this much anticipated holiday season and the chance to experience these premier visitor highlights this summer, the 10 participating EAST attractions are preparing to offer ten lucky families an EAST Staycation Family ticket. Each worth over €1,000!

For your chance to win …… Follow the virtual Facebook trail around the EAST by visiting the 10 participating attractions on their individual Facebook pages where One Family Staycation Ticket will be given away on Facebook every two days until the end of June.

Winners of each fantastic EAST Staycation Family Ticket will have entry to: Tayto Park, Causey Ice Cream Adventure; The Irish National Stud & Gardens; Clara Lara Funpark; Castlecomer Discovery Park; Kia Ora Mini Farm, Dunbrody Famine Ship, Loftus Hall, Dunmore Adventure and Mount Congreve Gardens. As well as entry to these fantastic experiences, the winning tickets will also include surprise bonus prizes – from merchandise to VIP access.

It’s surprising what you can do without dusting off your passport! You don’t have to wander too far to experience a fun-filled summer, making memories for all the family!

So pack up the car and the family and check out what EAST has to offer your family this summer!