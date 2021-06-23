Save Our Hills campaigns gathers momentum in North Kilkenny

The Save Our Hills group comprises of residents living Castlewarren, Clara, Ossory Hill and surrounding areas who have concerns about the potential of industrial-sized wind turbines in their area.

“We are particularly interested in sustaining our rural environment and habitats. Those of us who choose to live in these areas have a right to exist in a peaceful harmony with our environment. The group are also concerned with preserving the uniqueness and spectacular beauty of our area,” a group spokesperson said.

Locals in the area have used a novel way of expressing solidarity by tying a yellow ribbon on to the entrance to their house or their land in order to display support to those who are not in favour placing these intrusive structures on the landscape.

In a statement issued to The Kilkenny People by the group they state that industrial-sized turbines can have an impact on people’s health, on property prices and on light and noise pollution.

The group also stress that they are not against windfarms or the use of turbines but believe that they should be sited offshore.

For further information on the group see www.saveourhills.ie or alternatively the save our hills Facebook page.