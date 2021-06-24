Kilkenny group Mummies and Buggies celebrates turning four

They meet every Monday at 10am in Kilkenny Castle Park

KILKENNY

Organisers say come along and join if you fancy getting out, getting some exercise and making new friends

Local group Mummies and Buggies Kilkenny celebrated turning four years old at the weekend.

It began as a simple idea by two mammy friends Emma Kennedy and Becky McGrath. Brid Hickey also helps out with some of the walks.

The group was set up to get active with babies and meet other mothers in Kilkenny. The first one took place on June 19, 2017.

They meet every Monday at 10am in Kilkenny Castle Park Switzers gate and walk the Parkrun route with their buggies. Some mams come with baby in a sling or child-free — it’s open to all.

Organisers say come along and join if you fancy getting out, getting some exercise and making new friends. They go for coffee and some well-deserved cake afterwards in the castle grounds.

