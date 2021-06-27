A magnificent Mount Juliet home

An exceptional property in a superb position in the world renowned Mount Juliet Estate, 17 Foxes Covert is a magnificent detached modern double fronted six/seven bedroom two storey residence.

Standing on an acre, the property is convenient to all the amenities of this 535 acre iconic Estate and is close to the 17th green and 18th tee of the Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course.

Extending to 6,759 square feet, this imposing residence was built in 2002. Enlarged in 2007, it now has outstanding living, bedroom and entertainment accommodation and numerous exceptional design features.



The property features impressive accommodation, including a well-fitted kitchen with appliances, gas fired Aga cooker, marble top fitted cupboards and shelves and a breakfast counter.

This is a bright two storey home that flows very well and enjoys good southerly and westerly sunshine in the main rooms. There are four impressive reception rooms and seven bedrooms, six of which have ensuites.



The property is approached off a private cul-de-sac Estate road. It is well sheltered with hedges, shrubs and trees, providing great privacy. Directly behind the property is a horse paddock. There is a detached garage and outhouses.

HERITAGE

Steeped in heritage, Mount Juliet is Ireland’s leading country estate, supported by the finest amenities, facilities, services and hospitality. Mount Juliet offers an exemplary array of attractions and an unrivalled residential experience in the quintessential country estate that is dedicated to the enjoyment of its residents and guests.

Mount Juliet Estate has an enviable international reputation for its golf, hospitality and amenities. It is located approximately 20 minutes from Kilkenny, 30 minutes from Waterford and just over one hour from Dublin. The jewel in the crown, The Manor House, is a stunning example of 18th Century architecture, overlooking the River Nore and Ballylinch Stud.

The Estate comprises 535 acres of land. The Estate offers a range of activities including trail-riding at the world-class Equestrian Centre. There is an archery range, salmon and trout fishing and falconry can also be enjoyed.

The Health Centre, meanwhile, houses a 15-metre heated swimming pool and gymnasium. A wide variety of treatment suites are available at the spa.

There are beautiful walks, especially along the banks of the River Nore which runs through the Estate, also nature trails.

The golf course is globally ranked and has been the venue for many international events over the last three decades and is the venue for the 2021 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open. The 7,300-yard course incorporates a number of magnificent holes, fairways and features.

Iconic holes on the Mount Juliet Championship Golf Course include the stunning par three third hole over water, the par five 10th hole with its tantalising fairway cantered copse of trees, and the testing par four index one, 13th hole over water.





To own a house in Mount Juliet provides a unique living experience. Not only is it very safe for residents with the benefit of 24 hour security but it is the essence of gracious living. Mount Juliet has an excellent reputation for quality of facilities and service. Its five-star rating is genuinely reflective of what Mount Juliet offers to residents and visitors alike.

Further information from Ken MacDonald, Hooke & McDonald, tel 086-2563851 or email: ken@hmd.ie

17 Foxes Covert

Mount Juliet Estate

Co Kilkenny

Guide price: €1.55 million