Gowran runners are going the distance for defibrillators

A dedicated group of runners will be clocking up the miles in Gowran this weekend
This Saturday, 13 dedicated runners will tackle a half marathon around Gowran and Dungarvan to raise much needed funds to buy community defibrillators - one for Gowran village and one for Dungarvan village.
The runners are Pat Lennon, Ted Ryan, Eamonn Kelsey, James Delahanty, Emmet McAviney, Niamh McCullagh, Joy Cox, Ciaran Carroll, Stephanie Morris, Pat Hayden, Yvonne McCarthy, Ann Brennan and Anthony Coomey.
All community residents are encouraged to contribute to this fund as the defibrillators are a much-needed resource in both Gowran and Dungarvan.
A link for donations is live at https://gofund.me/69bcbea2
People can donate in person to any of the runners, or Hennessy’s filling station, Gowran Pharmacy or John Ireland's butchers.
