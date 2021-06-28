House prices in Kilkenny rise by 17.9%

House prices in Kilkenny rise by 17.9%

Kilkenny house prices have increased by 17.9%

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

House prices in Kilkenny have risen by 17.9% according to the latest figures released by leading property website daft.ie.

The national average house price is now €284,000, 13% higher than a year previously. This is an increase of €34,000 in one year. The survey also reveals that house prices have increased in all 54 markets across Ireland.
The total number of properties available to buy on June 21 was fewer than 12,500, down by over 6000 from the same period last year.

The average price nationwide in the second quarter of 2021 was €284,313 3% higher than in the first quarter, meaning prices have risen for four consecutive quarters for the first time since 2014. The annual rate of inflation is at its highest since early 2015.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie