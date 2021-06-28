House prices in Kilkenny rise by 17.9%

Kilkenny house prices have increased by 17.9%
House prices in Kilkenny have risen by 17.9% according to the latest figures released by leading property website daft.ie.
The national average house price is now €284,000, 13% higher than a year previously. This is an increase of €34,000 in one year. The survey also reveals that house prices have increased in all 54 markets across Ireland.
The total number of properties available to buy on June 21 was fewer than 12,500, down by over 6000 from the same period last year.
The average price nationwide in the second quarter of 2021 was €284,313 3% higher than in the first quarter, meaning prices have risen for four consecutive quarters for the first time since 2014. The annual rate of inflation is at its highest since early 2015.
