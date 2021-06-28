Meeting to discuss challenges of LGBT+ people living in rural Kilkenny

A public zoom meeting, organised by People before Profit, to discuss Pride in Rural Ireland will take place this week.

The meeting will address how Pride in Rural Ireland and how it has changed and the fights which still remain ahead. The meeting will discuss the challenges which LGBT+ people face living in rural areas.

The meeting time is 7pm this Wednesday (June 30).



The meeting will be chaired by Cllr Adrianne Wallace.

Speakers are Daniel Brooks, Young Carlow LGBT+ activist, Ben Lacey, Waterford Pride and Eddie Mc Guinness, the speakers will speak on how things have changed and What fights lay ahead for the LGBT+ community.

Ben Lacey will be speaking from Waterford following the recent attacks on the Pride flag there.

Cllr Wallace added: "I am delighted to host this meeting with such a fantastic line up of speakers. Eddie McGuiness, or Mr. Pride as he is known locally, has been the face of Kilkenny Pride and championing the fight for inclusivity for years. To be joined by two young activists from the South East highlights how the community has more confidence than ever to call for their demands."

Speaking ahead of the meeting Carlow activist Daniel Brooks said: "Ireland has come a long way in terms of acceptance of the LGBT+ community but more can be done. Healthcare for the community needs to be given priority. There should be free access to HIV treatment drug Prep and Trans people should not have to wait for years to get gender realignment surgery. It's also important we start to see these services move outside of Dublin too so there is easier access for those in rural Ireland."

Details and access for zoom meeting can be found on the Facebook page of Cllr Adrienne Wallace People Before Profit. search on Facebook page @wallacePBP