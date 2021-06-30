New car park makes a huge difference on Kilkenny's Brandon Hill

Brandon Hill is the highest peak in Kilkenny
A new car park for visitors to the highest peak in County Kilkenny is an “amazing facility.”
There was a warm welcome for the car park at the recent meeting of Callan Thomastown municipal district councillors.
Cllr Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere said the new car park, which was funded under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme, has now gone in and “it’s an amazing facility” that has made a huge difference in the area.
Before the opening of the car park there had been concerns about the parked vehicles of visitors blocking access roads used by local landowners. “From a safety aspect this is fantastic,” Cllr Cleere added.
He asked if it would now be possible to erect a sign on the Graig to Inistioge road directing people to the new car park, especially those not from the area who might not know about it.
