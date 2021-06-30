Public’s views sought on Kilkenny's casual trading areas

Public feedback is to be sought on designated areas for casual trading in Kilkenny, amid an increase in interest since the onset of Covid restrictions and more people enjoying the outdoors.

A casual trading licence is required from the council for the selling of goods in public places designated as casual trading areas. Kilkenny County Council has commenced a review of the casual trading bye-laws for the county to complement the review of the casual trading bye-laws for Kilkenny City which was completed earlier this year.

The current bye-laws can be viewed here.

Under the bye-laws, a number of locations in towns and villages across the county are currently designated as casual trading areas, for which an application can be made to the council for a licence to trade. These are currently located in Graignamanagh, Thomastown, Inistioge, Hugginstown, Kells, Castlecomer, Kilmanagh, Gowran and Glenmore. The current bye-laws can be viewed on the council’s website at: www.kilkennycoco.ie.

The main purpose of the review of the casual trading bye-laws is to assess whether or not the number and location of casual trading areas across the county is sufficient.

The council’s executive will engage with each of the municipal districts in the coming months to ascertain their views. Draft bye-laws will be presented to the SPC at their meeting in September for consideration before being presented to the council. The draft bye-laws will then be placed for public consultation.

In advance of the public consultation, the council is now welcoming the views of local communities on the location of casual trading areas. Ideas on locations setting out why you think the area in question is suitable are welcome for consideration by emailing: environment@kilkennycoco.ie.