Kilkenny is motoring - new car registrations up across first six months of 2021

The new 212 plate could be the turning point for the motor industry.

That was the reaction from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI), who released their official new vehicle statistics.

New car registrations across the first six months of the year in Kilkenny were up on the 2020 figure - 1,208 new cars were registered in the county between January and June, compared to 1,092 in the same period of 2020.

Across Ireland the Hyundai Tucson remains the country’s top selling car, with 3,200 sold in 2021 - a 57% increase on 2020’s figures. Toyota are second and third in the table with the Corolla and Rav 4, with Volkswagen’s Tiguan and the Skoda Octavia filling out the spots in the top five.

Increase

Light Commercials Vehicles (LCV) have seen an increase of 992 registrations compared to June last year 569 and 747 for the same month in 2019. Year to date 17,027 new LCVs were registered an increase on last year’s 10,569 (61.1%) and on 15,317 in 2019 (+11.2%).

Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGV) saw 102 registrations in June when compared to 100 in June 2020 and 316 June 2019. Year to date HGV’s registrations total 1,527 compared with 1,199 in 2020 (+27.4) and 1,803 in 2019 (-15.3%).

Some 5,631 used cars were imported in June 2021, compared with 4,263 imports in June 2020, a decrease on the 8,060 imports in June 2019. Year to date used imports are up 56.9% (35,754) on 2020 (22,787) and down 32.8% on 2019 (53,126).

For the month of June 390 new electric vehicles were registered compared to 42 in June 2020. So far this year 4,333 new electric cars have been registered in comparison to 1,889 on the same period 2020. Electric Vehicle and Plug-in Hybrids and Hybrids continue to increase their market share with a combined 29.66%. Diesel now accounts for 36.08%, Petrol 31.79%.

“The last 15 months has been for the motor industry a hugely difficult time, with new car sales down over a fifth when compared to pre Covid-2019,” said Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General. “The new 212 registration plate will hopefully be a turning point for the industry and with both the lead-in time provided by the reopening of showrooms and a strong order bank, retailers are optimistic that they can recover some of the sales lost during the first half of the year.”