Delightful Dunnamaggin home boasts incredible countryside views

The Oaks is a charming detached family home that has been designed to take full advantage of its magnificent position.

With well maintained gardens and South-facing windows, this Dunnamaggin property offers far-reaching views over the surrounding countryside and Slievenamon, a mountain steeped in Irish history and folklore.

The tranquil countryside setting is on circa 0.59 Acre of mature and private gardens. There is great potential to either extend or build another property in the side garden, subject to full planning permission.

Built in 1998 by Paddy Raggett Homes Ltd, this is an excellent opportunity to acquire a wonderful home in a convenient location and just a 20-minute drive from Kilkenny city centre.



The accommodation extends to 97 square metres (1,044 square feet). The layout comprises enclosed porch, entrance hall, living room, kitchen/dining room, three double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

FEATURE

The gardens are a particular feature of this property and wrap around the property on all sides, adding another space for living and entertaining in the summer time.

Accessed through timber gates the property is well set back from the road with a post and rail fencing along the boundary. A tarmacadam driveway leads up to the front, both sides and the rear of the property.

The front garden is laid in lawn bordered by a mature and neat hedge on three sides with some mature trees including a lovely mature oak tree, shrubs and flowering plants and offers the option of a conservatory. The large side and rear gardens are also laid in lawn bordered by mature trees and a neatly trimmed Leylandii hedge, the side garden was a productive vegetable garden previously. A galvanised and steel garage (4.16m x 4.39m) complete with power and plug sockets is located to the rear of the property. There is parking for several vehicles.

LOCATION

The property is located in a highly sought-after village countryside location in the townland of Caherlesk in the parish of Dunnamaggin.

The village of Dunnamaggin is only a two minute drive away and has an excellent primary school (Saint Leonard’s Primary School), and a GAA Club. Townsend’s Pub is also in the village.



The historic village of Kells is only an eight minute drive away and has many amenities including The Kings Mill Restaurant, Bob’s Convenience Store and St Brigid’s National School. The village of Stoneyford is an 11-minute drive away and also has many amenities including Scoil Chairáin Naofa primary school, Malzard’s Bar, Knockdrinna Café and Walshe’s convenience store. Mount Juliet Estate Hotel in Thomastown and Mountain View Golf Club and Restaurant in Ballyhale are both also in very close proximity.

A 20-minute drive will take you into the Kilkenny City centre while a 10-minute drive brings motorists to the M9 motorway, allowing easy access to Waterford City, Carlow and Dublin.

Viewing is highly recommended. Full details are available from selling agent John Doherty, Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, 40 Parliament Street, tel 056-7721904 or email john@sfmccreery.com.

The Oaks

Caherlesk

Dunnamaggin

Co Kilkenny

R95 RX45

Asking price: €325,000

BER: D2