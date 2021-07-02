Kilkenny's Lyrath Estate celebrates 15 years - with exciting plans ahead

June 2021 marks 15 years since Lyrath Estate officially opened its doors to welcome guests to the luxurious five-star property on the outskirts of Kilkenny City.

The McAuliffes purchased the manor house and estate in 2003 and built around the elegant 17th Century house an opulent 141-bedroom hotel. The drama of the old house and the clean, contemporary design of the new hotel are blended seamlessly.

As the hotel moves forward, development and investment in the estate continues with the latest addition of the 32-bedroom Lodge at Lyrath located adjacent to the hotel. Also, the upcoming launch of Lady Charlotte’s Drawing Rooms, where guests can experience decadent afternoon tea surrounded by eclectic interiors, that have been inspired by Lyrath’s own Lady Charlotte Wheeler-Cuffe and her passion for botanicals and art.



Mr and Mrs McAuliffe with their blonde retrievers, who reside at Lyrath Estate

Lyrath Estate and its over 200 employees were excited to reopen their doors following the lockdown and are excited for the busy summer season ahead.

“It is amazing to have ten of our loyal team members who started with the hotel in year one, still with us and looking after our many new and returning guests," says general manager Niall Burns.

"The estate continues to grow and develop with the unwavering support and investment from the owners, the McAuliffe Family. I am delighted to be part of such a fantastic property with a dedicated and experienced team. Lyrath has gone from strength to strength over the last fifteen years and I am confident an even brighter future lies ahead for the estate."