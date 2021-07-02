BREAKING: An Taisce leave to appeal against Kilkenny cheese plant rejected

A High Court judge has rejected an application for leave to appeal against the proposed new Glanbia cheese making facility in Belview, South Kilkenny.

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher has welcomed the decision, describing it as 'a victory for common sense'.

“This planning application has been granted by both Kilkenny County Council and An Bord Pleanála. It has now been tested twice in the High Court - enough is enough; it is time to get it built," he said.

“From the outset, I believed An Taisce’s case was weak. They were attempting to use the planning system to change government policy. I’ve no issue with NGOs articulating and campaigning for changes in policy. It just shouldn’t be done through the planning system."

The proposed Belview plant was approved by Kilkenny County Council in 2019. Following an appeal by An Taisce against that decision, An Bord Pleanála granted final permission on June 30, 2020. An Taisce then sought a Judicial Review of that decision.

“What now must happen is that the company is let build the facility," said MEP Kelleher.

"Dairy farmers were facing significant financial losses if this facility was not given the go ahead as many had invested in increasing their dairy herd to meet the production requirements of this new facility.

“This is a good day for rural Ireland. Jobs will be created in the construction and operation of this facility and thousands of dairy farmers have been given predictability and certainty in terms of their contracts."